Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials

U.S. Navy Wounded Warriors participate in running trials Feb. 29, 2024, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who are seriously wounded, ill, or injured are competing across 11 sports that have been adapted to their individual abilities. At the close of Team Trials, a selection of athletes will be invited to participate in this year's Department of Defense Warrior Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

