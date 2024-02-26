Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt Arthur: Establishing representation at every level [Image 3 of 3]

    CMSgt Arthur: Establishing representation at every level

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Airman Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Vanessa Arthur, 354th Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader, poses with Airmen from the 354th MDG team on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2024. As a CMSgt, Arthur strives to educate and uplift the new generation of Airmen, fostering an environment where diversity, equity, and inclusion are embraced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

