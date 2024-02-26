U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Vanessa Arthur, 354th Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader, poses with Airmen from the 354th MDG team on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2024. As a CMSgt, Arthur strives to educate and uplift the new generation of Airmen, fostering an environment where diversity, equity, and inclusion are embraced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 20:08 Photo ID: 8263199 VIRIN: 240227-F-SH339-7872 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.8 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSgt Arthur: Establishing representation at every level [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.