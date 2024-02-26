U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Vanessa Arthur, 354th Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader, a dietitian by trade, discusses healthier food options with Senior Airman Sekou Williams on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2024. Arthur joined the Air Force as a diet therapy technician where she found fulfillment teaching others to improve their diet and lose weight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)
CMSgt Arthur: Establishing representation at every level
Black History Month
