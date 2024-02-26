Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Erin Hardin

Senior Airman Erin Hardin, 8th Fighter Wing paralegal, prepares legal documents at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. Hardin was awarded Pride of the Pack for her work in researching ROK international laws and presenting those findings to the 8th Fighter Wing chapel for implementation for the Airmen stationed at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
