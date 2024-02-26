Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Erin Hardin [Image 2 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Erin Hardin

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Erin Hardin, 8th Fighter Wing paralegal, prepares legal documents at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. Hardin was awarded Pride of the Pack for her work in researching ROK international laws and presenting those findings to the 8th Fighter Wing chapel for implementation for the Airmen stationed at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 19:56
    Photo ID: 8263191
    VIRIN: 240229-F-YG789-5059
    Resolution: 5127x2884
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Erin Hardin [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Erin Hardin
    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Erin Hardin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Erin Hardin

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Judge Advocate
    8th Fighter Wing
    Paralegal
    Pride of the Pack
    JAGC
    PotP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT