Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Erin Hardin

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Senior Airman Erin Hardin, 8th Fighter Wing paralegal, was selected as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Feb. 26 - March 1.

Hardin was recently recognized for her work in researching ROK international laws and presenting those findings to the 8th Fighter Wing chapel which included various options for service members to be married while stationed at Kunsan AB.



Hardin showcased her leadership and drive as she served as the 8th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate office’s non-commissioned officer in charge of civil law. In that role, she assisted more than 20 members file vehicle damage claims in response to malfunctioning vehicle barriers at various entry control points on the installation.



In addition to her normal duties, she also maintained a 4.0 grade point average while attending college in pursuit of a higher education. Hardin plans to continue her career and educational advancements in hopes of becoming a commissioned Air Force judge advocate in the future.

“I am motivated to finish my degree and I plan on going to law school in the future so coming here I have focused on my studies as much as I can,” said Hardin.



Hardin attributes her successes in accomplishing her career goals to her supportive leadership, which she says has given her every opportunity to succeed and set her up for her future.

“The leadership here is amazing, not only do they recognize the work that everyone here does and get to know us but also give us so many opportunities to grow and learn,” said Hardin.

Congratulations and thank you for your dedication and drive in taking care of the Airmen of the Wolf Pack.

