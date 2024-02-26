Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Erin Hardin [Image 1 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Erin Hardin

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Erin Hardin, 8th Fighter Wing paralegal, prepares a courtroom before use at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. Hardin is the acting non-commissioned officer in charge of civil law and has assisted over 20 members in filing vehicle damage claims in response to malfunctioning vehicle barriers at entry control points. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

