Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Main Exchange food court to close temporarily [Image 2 of 2]

    Main Exchange food court to close temporarily

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Ryland Fink, a laborer and operator, maneuvers a mini excavator Feb. 27, 2024, to help finish up the process of putting a new gas line in the ground. The significant construction for the food court expansion is progressing and will continue until the expected completion in September this year. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 09:14
    Photo ID: 8261849
    VIRIN: 240227-A-WA652-6360
    Resolution: 4986x3324
    Size: 12.91 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Main Exchange food court to close temporarily [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Main Exchange food court to close temporarily
    Main Exchange food court to close temporarily

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Main Exchange food court to close temporarily

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exchange
    aafes
    services
    mwr
    retail
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT