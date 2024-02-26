Contractors dig and operate equipment such as this mini excavator Feb. 27, 2024, to finish up the process of putting a new gas line in the ground. The significant construction for the food court expansion is progressing and will continue until the expected completion in September this year. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 09:14 Photo ID: 8261844 VIRIN: 240227-A-WA652-5799 Resolution: 4000x4000 Size: 11.92 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Main Exchange food court to close temporarily [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.