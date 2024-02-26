Main Exchange food court to close temporarily

Photo By Chad Menegay | Contractors dig and operate equipment such as this mini excavator Feb. 27, 2024, to...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Contractors dig and operate equipment such as this mini excavator Feb. 27, 2024, to finish up the process of putting a new gas line in the ground. The significant construction for the food court expansion is progressing and will continue until the expected completion in September this year. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Fort Gregg-Adams Main Exchange food court will close March 11-14 for planned construction projects as part of a multimillion-dollar food court expansion.



The closure will allow contractors to relocate and change over the gas meter and grease traps, said Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce.



“During the changeover, gas will need to be shut off completely for four days,” she said.



Stores affected will be Panda Express, Qdoba, Subway and Charley’s.



“During the closure of the food facility, customers are welcome to use the dining area,” Marshall-Pierce said. “Several food trucks will park outside the PX March 11-14 to cater to customers.”



The significant construction for the food court expansion is progressing and will continue until the expected completion in September this year.



Contractors are currently using equipment such as a mini excavator to finish up the process of putting a new gas line in the ground.



“We’re going from a 140 to a 300-seat capacity,” Marshall-Pierce said.



The project will expand the space beyond the main entrance to the adjacent sidewalk, she added. It may cause some inconvenience to patrons because the only way into the facility will be the side entrance near Starbucks while the main entrance is closed.



For more information about AAFES stores and services here, call 804-861-5970 or visit https://www.shopmyexchange.com/company/storeDetails.jsp?storeId=1042401