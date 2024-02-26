F/A-18F Aerial Refueling Testing with GAF A400M

Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 flies an F/A-18F alongside a German A400M Atlas during an air-to-air refueling test aimed at expanding the flight envelope for the European transport and tanker aircraft. VX-23 is flying to clear the entire envelope for all NATO allies flying Atlas which will allow it to refuel American Hornet, Growler, and Harrier aircraft ultimately expanding the United States’ ability to operate its forces globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Erik Hildebrandt/Released).

