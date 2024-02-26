Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F/A-18F Aerial Refueling Testing with GAF A400M [Image 3 of 4]

    F/A-18F Aerial Refueling Testing with GAF A400M

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Erik Hildebrandt 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 flies an F/A-18F alongside a German A400M Atlas during an air-to-air refueling test aimed at expanding the flight envelope for the European transport and tanker aircraft. VX-23 is flying to clear the entire envelope for all NATO allies flying Atlas which will allow it to refuel American Hornet, Growler, and Harrier aircraft ultimately expanding the United States’ ability to operate its forces globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Erik Hildebrandt/Released).

