Republic of Korea Air Force Academy cadets observe a 5th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2S Dragon Lady static display during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 16, 2024. The visit was part of a capstone event for cadets who will be graduating and commissioning in March 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 07:43
|Photo ID:
|8261643
|VIRIN:
|240216-F-XJ860-1867
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.9 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK Air Force Academy cadets visit Osan AB [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
