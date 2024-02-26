Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Air Force Academy cadets visit Osan AB [Image 2 of 2]

    ROK Air Force Academy cadets visit Osan AB

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    Republic of Korea Air Force Academy cadets observe a 5th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2S Dragon Lady static display during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 16, 2024. The visit was part of a capstone event for cadets who will be graduating and commissioning in March 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 07:43
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Osan
    ROKAF
    U-2
    5th Reconnaissance Squadron

