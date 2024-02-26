ROK Air Force Academy cadets visit Osan AB

Republic of Korea Air Force Academy cadets observe a 5th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2S Dragon Lady static display during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 16, 2024. The visit was part of a capstone event for cadets who will be graduating and commissioning in March 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

Date Taken: 02.16.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR