Shanti Prayas IV | EOD Culminating Event - Demolition Range

U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Alex Rosas, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, instructs a Nepali EOD soldier on techniques and procedures for an EOD demolition training event during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre on Feb. 27, 2024. This training enables EOD technicians to learn proper safety measures for both protection and security, and be experts in their field. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

