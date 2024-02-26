Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | EOD Culminating Event - Demolition Range [Image 13 of 13]

    Shanti Prayas IV | EOD Culminating Event - Demolition Range

    NEPAL

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Mongolian Army and Nepali Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, students in the EOD and Counter-IED course, prepare charges for an EOD demolition training event during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 27, 2024. This training enables EOD technicians to learn proper safety measures for both protection and security and be experts in their field. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | EOD Culminating Event - Demolition Range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    usindopacom
    Shanti Prayas IV

