Shanti Prayas IV | EOD Culminating Event - Demolition Range

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Clinton Pierce, Commander of the 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), speaks with Peacekeeping Intelligence (MPKI) course instructors on evidence collection after detonating a charge during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 27, 2024. EOD technicians work hand in hand with intelligence collection, allowing for evidence to be collected and analyzed for further information. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

