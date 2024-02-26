U.S. Army soldiers of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, and members of the 1st Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, Royal Thai Army pose for a photo during the opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 27, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. This year marks the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 04:09 Photo ID: 8261437 VIRIN: 240227-A-TD292-8434 Resolution: 3380x2253 Size: 5.99 MB Location: SA KAEO, TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-2 SBCT holds Opening Ceremony in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.