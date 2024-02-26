Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 SBCT holds Opening Ceremony in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 3 of 12]

    2-2 SBCT holds Opening Ceremony in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024

    SA KAEO, THAILAND

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, render salutes during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem during an opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 27, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. This year marks the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 04:09
    Photo ID: 8261431
    VIRIN: 240227-A-TD292-6250
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.98 MB
    Location: SA KAEO, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 SBCT holds Opening Ceremony in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CG24, Cobra Gold 2024, Lancer Brigade, USARPAC, I Corps, 7th Infantry Division

