U.S. Army Col. Andrew Gallo, commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, shakes hands with a member of the Royal Thai Army during the opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 27, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. This year marks the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 04:09
|Photo ID:
|8261434
|VIRIN:
|240227-A-TD292-9934
|Resolution:
|5641x3761
|Size:
|11.44 MB
|Location:
|SA KAEO, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-2 SBCT holds Opening Ceremony in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT