    USS Higgins Man Overboard Drill [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Higgins Man Overboard Drill

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2024) Machinist Mate 3rd Class Jacob Aguirre, from Buena Park, California (right) and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Scharrod, Lewis from Richmond, Virginia (left) lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) from the side of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 20. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

