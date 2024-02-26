PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2024) Machinist Mate 3rd Class Jacob Aguirre, from Buena Park, California (right) and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Scharrod, Lewis from Richmond, Virginia (left) lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) from the side of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 20. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 22:12 Photo ID: 8261119 VIRIN: 240220-N-PA311-2001 Resolution: 5562x3708 Size: 2.62 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins Man Overboard Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.