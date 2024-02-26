PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2024) Ensign James Scowcroft, from New York City, New York, rests after rescuing a simulated causality during a shipboard recovery man overboard drill on the forecastle the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 20. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 22:12 Photo ID: 8261126 VIRIN: 240220-N-ZS816-3005 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 5.16 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins Man Overboard Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.