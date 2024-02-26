PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) set up lines during a shipboard recovery man overboard drill, Feb. 20. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 22:12
|Photo ID:
|8261125
|VIRIN:
|240220-N-ZS816-3001
|Resolution:
|5830x3887
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins Man Overboard Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT