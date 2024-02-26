Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Live Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Live Fire Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Philippine Sea (Feb. 17, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 20:47
    Photo ID: 8261061
    VIRIN: 240217-N-ZS816-1104
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Live Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) LIve Fire Exercise
    USS HIggins (DDG 76) Live Fire Exercise
    USS HIggins (DDG 76) Live Fire Exercise
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Live Fire Exercise
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Live Fire Exercise
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Live Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT