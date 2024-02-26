Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) LIve Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) LIve Fire Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Philippine Sea (Feb. 17, 2024) Lt. j.g. Taylor Evans looks for contacts while standing officer of the deck watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17, 2024. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    live fire
    daily operations
    First to Fight
    Watchstanders
    Daily Ops
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)

