USS Higgins (DDG 76) Live Fire Exercise

Philippine Sea (Feb. 17, 2024) Lt. j.g. Taylor Evans looks for contacts while standing officer of the deck watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17, 2024. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 20:47
Photo ID:
|8261022
VIRIN:
|240217-N-ZS816-1109
Resolution:
|4753x3169
Size:
|1.05 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Hometown:
|ENGLEWOOD, OH, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
