USS Higgins (DDG 76) Live Fire Exercise

Philippine Sea (Feb. 17, 2024) Lt. j.g. Taylor Evans from Englewood, Ohio, stands officer of the deck watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17, 2024. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: ENGLEWOOD, OH, US