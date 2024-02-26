USS Higgins (DDG 76) Live Fire Exercise

Philippine Sea (Feb. 17, 2024) Lt. j.g. Taylor Evans from Englewood, Ohio, stands officer of the deck watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17, 2024. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)
|02.17.2024
|02.28.2024 20:47
|8261036
|240217-N-PA311-1048
|3978x2652
|1.22 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|ENGLEWOOD, OH, US
|2
|0
