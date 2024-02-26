Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRC Attends Sargent Shriver Elementary Career Day [Image 4 of 4]

    NMRC Attends Sargent Shriver Elementary Career Day

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Feb. 23, 2024) Jennetta Green and Lt. Rafae Khan, from Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), speak with students from Sargent Shriver Elementary School at the school’s annual Career Day. Representatives from NMRC spent the day with 3rd, 4th and 5th graders answering questions, discussing careers within Navy Medicine and demonstrating laboratory equipment. NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of activities, from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8259975
    VIRIN: 240223-N-KT630-1108
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRC Attends Sargent Shriver Elementary Career Day [Image 4 of 4], by Sidney Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMRC Attends Sargent Shriver Elementary Career Day
    NMRC Attends Sargent Shriver Elementary Career Day
    NMRC Attends Sargent Shriver Elementary Career Day
    NMRC Attends Sargent Shriver Elementary Career Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMRC Attends Sargent Shriver Elementary Career Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT