NMRC Attends Sargent Shriver Elementary Career Day

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Sailors and staff from Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) visited Sargent Shriver Elementary School on Feb. 23 to speak with students during the school’s annual Career Day event.



Lt. Rafae Khan, a physician, and Jennetta Green, a Navy civilian researcher, spent the day answering questions, discussing careers within Navy Medicine and research, and demonstrating laboratory equipment with 3rd, 4th and 5th graders. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alejandra Ramirez Alarcon was also in attendance to answer student questions about working for the Navy.



"NMRC's participation in community outreach bridges a gap for people who don't know anyone in military medical research,” Khan observed, “and it helps increase the scientific curiosity among children at an early age."



NMRC, along with other occupational representatives, set up tables and interactive exhibits in the Shriver Elementary gymnasium. NMRC’s table included diagnostic strips and a prop biocontainment unit filled with activities that students could perform through the unit’s built-in gloves, simulating the experience of scientist handling biological samples. Students were able to get information from NMRC experts on the real-world applications of these tools.



“It’s impactful to have these one-on-one interactions with the kids,” said Green. “They are genuinely excited for the chance to speak with us, and they’re able to ask questions and participate in the science activities we bring for them. These interactions can become core memories and inspire them down the line to become scientists. Hopefully for NMRC, of course!”



“Career day is an opportunity to expose our students to the larger world,” added Nancy Teague, a school counselor at Shriver Elementary. “It helps them understand why they are in school, and the different goals they can work towards. We bring in folks from inside and outside the community, so the kids can network, and practice soft skills like introducing themselves and speaking with other people about careers.”



NMRC Sailors and researchers were able to discuss a wide range of topics related to their work with students and teachers. Shriver Elementary’s Spanish-speaking students were also able to engage with the NMRC attendees in their first language.



“This opportunity has allowed me to share my experiences as a Sailor and a corpsman,” Ramirez commented. “Engaging with Spanish-speaking kids made this even more special, as they were eager to learn about the Navy, and I was able to answer all their questions.”



Shriver Elementary, located a few miles from NMRC’s headquarters, is named after Sargent Shriver, a World War II Navy Veteran who was instrumental in the creation of the Peace Corps, and who helped spearhead Head Start, VISTA, Foster Grandparents, Legal Services, the Job Corps and the Special Olympics.



