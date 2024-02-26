NMRC Attends Sargent Shriver Elementary Career Day

SILVER SPRING, Md. (Feb. 23, 2024) Lt. Rafae Khan, a physician from Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), demonstrates the use of a prop biocontainment unit with a student from Sargent Shriver Elementary School at the school’s annual Career Day. Representatives from NMRC spent the day with 3rd, 4th and 5th graders answering questions, discussing careers within Navy Medicine and demonstrating laboratory equipment. NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of activities, from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alejandra Ramirez Alarcon/Released)

