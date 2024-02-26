Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Officer gives back one final time before his transition [Image 2 of 2]

    General Officer gives back one final time before his transition

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Outgoing Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Surgeon General, U.S. Army Medical Command, and Deputy Commanding General (Support), U.S. Army Medical Command, Maj. Gen. Michael Place pose with the Fort Liberty Blood Donor Center staff following his final blood donation as an active duty service member, Feb 16. (DHA photo by Keisha Frith).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 11:46
    Photo ID: 8259875
    VIRIN: 240216-O-EV225-3141
    Resolution: 4816x2556
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Officer gives back one final time before his transition [Image 2 of 2], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    General Officer gives back one final time before his transition
    General Officer gives back one final time before his transition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    General Officer gives back one final time before his transition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Services Blood Program
    WAMC
    Fort Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT