General Officer gives back one final time before his transition

Outgoing Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Surgeon General, U.S. Army Medical Command, and Deputy Commanding General (Support), U.S. Army Medical Command, Maj. Gen. Michael Place is assisted by Spc. Enrique Urquico, phlebotomist Fort Liberty Blood Donor Center as he completes his final blood donation as an active duty service member on Feb 16. (DHA photo by Keisha Frith).

