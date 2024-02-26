Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Officer gives back one final time before his transition [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Outgoing Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Surgeon General, U.S. Army Medical Command, and Deputy Commanding General (Support), U.S. Army Medical Command, Maj. Gen. Michael Place is assisted by Spc. Enrique Urquico, phlebotomist Fort Liberty Blood Donor Center as he completes his final blood donation as an active duty service member on Feb 16. (DHA photo by Keisha Frith).

