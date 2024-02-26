General Officer gives back one final time before his transition

Photo By Keisha Frith | Outgoing Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Surgeon General, U.S. Army Medical Command,...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | Outgoing Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Surgeon General, U.S. Army Medical Command, and Deputy Commanding General (Support), U.S. Army Medical Command, Maj. Gen. Michael Place is assisted by Spc. Enrique Urquico, phlebotomist Fort Liberty Blood Donor Center as he completes his final blood donation as an active duty service member on Feb 16. (DHA photo by Keisha Frith). see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC-- In one final act of service, Maj. Gen. Michael Place walked into the Fort Liberty Donor Center, Feb. 16, to donate blood one final time as an active duty service member. He is the outgoing Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Surgeon General, U.S. Army Medical Command, and Deputy Commanding General (Support), U.S. Army Medical Command.



The Armed Services Blood Program Blood Donor Center is always in need of blood, Place knew that his final donation would help make a difference in the lives of those in need.



“I’m only one guy doing his part, it takes all of us to really make a difference,” said Place. “Every one of these units can save one life or multiple lives.”



As Place settled into the donation chair, he reflected on his years of service and the importance of giving back. Place has been donating blood since the 1980's and said he will continue to donate blood following his transition.



Place's donation was more than just a simple act of kindness, it was a symbol of his commitment to serving others, even beyond his time in uniform. He shared a few encouraging words with the staff following his blood donation. Commending them on their efforts and reminding them of the difference they are making in the lives of many, both here and abroad.



“Thank you for embracing this mission and thank you for making a difference for our Soldiers, Sailors and the team,” said Place.



As the blood began to flow, Place encouraged others present to give blood if they can. Reminding them that this small painless act would have a big impact on the lives of others.



Place, a huge believer in the blood program as both an Army leader and a physician will retire from the U.S. Army after serving 37 years in March.



The blood donor center staff were grateful for his contribution and hoped that this act would inspire others to follow in his footsteps. Maj. Pavel Munerman, Chief of Blood Services at Womack Army Medical Center, praised Place’s selfless act and hoped that others would follow in his footsteps.



"This is a good example for everyone to follow as we need blood to take care of our Soldiers and their family members. So, it's a good thing that he chose here,” said Munerman.



He explained that the blood collected goes all over the world to support the mission and they must always have blood available for units that will deploy within 24 hours. With that and especially with rapid deployment there are times when they have to start all over again and so the need for blood is constant.



The Fort Liberty Blood Donor Center is open Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information call 910-396-9925.



For information on a blood donor center near you visit https://www.militarydonor.com/donor