Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony

Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony conducted Wednesday, February 28 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Jenkins received the award in recognition of her earning the honor of the clinic’s 2023 Bluejacket of the Year.

