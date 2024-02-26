Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony

Navy Lt. Tess Bierl receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony conducted Wednesday, February 28 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Bierl served aboard the clinic as a Physician Assistant in the clinic’s Patient Centered Medical Home Port and Occupational Health departments.

