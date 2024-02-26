Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Lt. Tess Bierl receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony conducted Wednesday, February 28 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Bierl served aboard the clinic as a Physician Assistant in the clinic’s Patient Centered Medical Home Port and Occupational Health departments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 09:54
    Photo ID: 8259694
    VIRIN: 240228-O-KJ310-8346
    Resolution: 3205x2137
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony
    Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony
    Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic&rsquo;s February Award Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT