Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony

Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Wednesday, February 28 to recognize the excellence and accomplishments of their peers.



Presented the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for their service while assigned to the clinic were Navy Lt. Marcela Osorio and Hospital Corpsman First Class Harley D. Meyer.



Presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for their service while assigned to the clinc were Navy Lt. Tess Bierl and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Shaun Adler.



Presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in recognition of their “of the Year” honor were Hospital Corpsman Second Class Emily Page, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Sophia Crews and Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins.



Civilian staff also received recognized for their exceptional service to patients of the facility.



Ms. Lucy Futch received a Letter of Commendation for her diligence while serving in the clinic’s Outpatient Pharmacy.



Civilians recognized were Ms. Tawanda Ford as the Senior Employee of the Year, Mr. Brandon Coyle as the Junior Employee of the Year, Ms. Jennifer Parsons as the Senior Employee of the Quarter and Ms. Emily Corey as the Mid-Level Employee of the Quarter.

