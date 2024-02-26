Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony

    Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Wednesday, February 28 to recognize the excellence and accomplishments of their peers.

    Presented the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for their service while assigned to the clinic were Navy Lt. Marcela Osorio and Hospital Corpsman First Class Harley D. Meyer.

    Presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for their service while assigned to the clinc were Navy Lt. Tess Bierl and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Shaun Adler.

    Presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in recognition of their “of the Year” honor were Hospital Corpsman Second Class Emily Page, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Sophia Crews and Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins.

    Civilian staff also received recognized for their exceptional service to patients of the facility.

    Ms. Lucy Futch received a Letter of Commendation for her diligence while serving in the clinic’s Outpatient Pharmacy.

    Civilians recognized were Ms. Tawanda Ford as the Senior Employee of the Year, Mr. Brandon Coyle as the Junior Employee of the Year, Ms. Jennifer Parsons as the Senior Employee of the Quarter and Ms. Emily Corey as the Mid-Level Employee of the Quarter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 09:55
    Story ID: 464871
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony
    Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony
    Sailors, Civilians Honored at Cherry Point Clinic’s February Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT