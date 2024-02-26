A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, sits on a landing pad alongside two Saab JAS 39 Gripens at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2024, during Bomber Task Force 24-2. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate an always-ready, global strike capability. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 05:18
|Photo ID:
|8259452
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-HX125-3010
|Resolution:
|6301x4201
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|LULEA, SE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Bomber Task Force 24-2 showcases Allies and partners [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT