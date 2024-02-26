JPMRC 24-02 Deep Strike Attack

408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (THS) and 450 THS from 1 Wing Royal Canadian Air Force conduct a brief to discuss the Deep Attack Mission to Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2024. JPMRC generates readiness through tough, realistic training conditions that our forces are most likely to operate in and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

Date Taken: 02.12.2024