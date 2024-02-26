408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (THS) and 450 THS from 1 Wing Royal Canadian Air Force conduct a brief to discuss the Deep Attack Mission to Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2024. JPMRC generates readiness through tough, realistic training conditions that our forces are most likely to operate in and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 01:00
|Photo ID:
|8259169
|VIRIN:
|240212-F-CV974-1513
|Resolution:
|7501x4219
|Size:
|21.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 24-02 Deep Strike Attack [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS
