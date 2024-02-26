408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (THS) and 450 THS from 1 Wing Royal Canadian Air Force conduct a brief to discuss the Deep Attack Mission as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2024. JPMRC serves as the region’s premier Combat Training Center that strengthens defense relationships, fosters multinational interoperability, increases U.S. readiness, and reinforces the unified regional land power network that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 01:00
|Photo ID:
|8259168
|VIRIN:
|240211-F-CV974-1510
|Resolution:
|3683x2762
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 24-02 Deep Strike Attack [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
