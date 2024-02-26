JPMRC 24-02 Deep Strike Attack

1 Wing Royal Canadian Air Force member prepare for takeoff in CH-146 Griffon to launch a Deep Strike Attack with U.S. Army AH-64 Apache as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2024. JPMRC serves as the region’s premier Combat Training Center that strengthens defense relationships, fosters multinational interoperability, increases U.S. readiness, and reinforces the unified regional land power network that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

