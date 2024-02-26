Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 24-02 Deep Strike Attack [Image 1 of 5]

    JPMRC 24-02 Deep Strike Attack

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    1 Wing Royal Canadian Air Force member prepare for takeoff in CH-146 Griffon to launch a Deep Strike Attack with U.S. Army AH-64 Apache as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2024. JPMRC serves as the region’s premier Combat Training Center that strengthens defense relationships, fosters multinational interoperability, increases U.S. readiness, and reinforces the unified regional land power network that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 01:00
    VIRIN: 240211-F-CV974-1511
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
    This work, JPMRC 24-02 Deep Strike Attack [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    USARAK
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Artic Angels
    JPMRC 24-2

