ARCPB's Annual Training Brief Demonstrates Cyber Readiness to Brig. Gen. Royce Resoso in Augusta, Georgia

Brig. Gen. Royce Resoso, 1st Cyber, 335th Signal Command Theater Deputy Commanding General, shaking hands with Soldiers from the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade during their Annual Training Brief 2024 at the Hyatt House Meeting Room 1 in Augusta, Ga. on Feb 4, 2024.
|02.04.2024
|02.27.2024 17:43
|8258602
|240204-A-OD824-3537
|1024x683
|200.83 KB
|AUGUSTA, GA, US
|7
|0
