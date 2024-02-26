ARCPB's Annual Training Brief Demonstrates Cyber Readiness to Brig. Gen. Royce Resoso in Augusta, Georgia

Brig. Gen. Royce Resoso, 1st Cyber, 335th Signal Command Theater Deputy Commanding General, oversaw the culmination of the U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade’s Annual Training Brief 2024 at the Hyatt House Meeting Room 1 in Augusta, Ga. on Feb 4, 2024.



From Feb. 1 – 3, Cyber Protection Teams and Battalion leadership conducted their training briefings with Col. Dane Sandersen, ARCPB Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Adewale Akerele, ARCPB Command Sergeant Major.



These initial days allowed for CPT and battalion leadership to discuss with brigade leadership their visions for their respective units, training plans for the current and upcoming years, and challenges they are facing. This provided ARCPB’s leadership with a clearer picture of the brigade’s status, while providing battalion leadership opportunities to prepare for their upcoming briefings to Resoso on the final day.



“The work that has been done today will continue to evolve and contribute to our brief to 335th,” says Sandersen.



ARCPB’s top leadership was in attendance as each of ARCPB’s battalion leadership briefed Resoso, they discussed their training plans for the current and next fiscal year, current readiness assessments, and their restructuring plan.



Restructuring was a major point of focus, as the brigade is currently set to grow its numbers from approximately 630 Soldiers to over 1100. The restructuring is scheduled for completion by 2027.



Battalion leadership was followed by brigade leadership, who briefed the draft of their ATB brief to Resoso. Resoso listened intently and provided feedback to ensure the brigade was prepared to deliver their brief during 335th Signal Command’s upcoming ATB.



“My goal is to set you up for success and to make you the best leaders you can possibly be as you continue your career in the Army Reserve,” Resoso remarks to all the leaders.



The event ended with Resoso providing professional development for all in attendance in the following areas: junior officer development, strategic priorities, and balancing military responsibilities with the demands of everyday life.



The event not only facilitated strategic discussions on visions, training plans, and challenges but also provided a valuable opportunity for alignment and readiness assessment within the brigade. As each battalion presented its plans for the current and upcoming fiscal year, the commitment to excellence and preparedness echoed throughout the gathering, reinforcing the brigade's dedication to cybersecurity and its mission.

