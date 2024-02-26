Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCPB's Annual Training Brief Demonstrates Cyber Readiness to Brig. Gen. Royce Resoso in Augusta, Georgia [Image 3 of 5]

    ARCPB's Annual Training Brief Demonstrates Cyber Readiness to Brig. Gen. Royce Resoso in Augusta, Georgia

    AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jevon Thomas 

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    Brig. Gen. Royce Resoso, 1st Cyber, 335th Signal Command Theater Deputy Commanding General, speaking with Command Sgt. Maj. Adewale Akerele, ARCPB Command Sergeant Major at the Hyatt House Meeting Room 1 in Augusta, Ga. on Feb 4, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 17:43
    VIRIN: 240204-A-OD824-3183
    Location: AUGUSTA, GA, US
    by CPT Jevon Thomas

    cyber
    335th signal command
    army reserve cyber protection brigade
    arcpb

