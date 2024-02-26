Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    520th Software Engineering Squadron Ribbon Cutting

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Jeremy Peters, U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center director of technical management, center, Jared Dalpias, 309th chief of Business Operations, right, and Valerie Carr, 520th Software Engineering Squadron director, left, cut the ribbon at the new 520th software engineering development facility ribbon cutting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024. The 309th Software Engineering Group provides software support and technical expertise to multiple facilities across the western spaceport at Vandenberg.

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    520th SWES

