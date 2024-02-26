Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    520th Software Engineering Squadron Ribbon Cutting [Image 2 of 3]

    520th Software Engineering Squadron Ribbon Cutting

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Robert Rutherford, 520th Software Engineering Squadron computer scientist, narrates the 520th Software Engineering Development Facility ribbon cutting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024. This new facility was given a $2.5 million budget but was completed using $1.49 million through careful planning and creative execution.

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    520th SWES

