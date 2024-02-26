U.S. Army Sgt. Mei-Ling Chang, a signal support systems specialist assigned to the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, poses for a portrait during Project Convergence-Capstone 4 in Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Grice)
PC-C4 is an U.S. Army hosted joint and multinational experiment that will inform the integration of modernization capabilities and formations at multiple echelons in the future operating environment.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 17:13
|Photo ID:
|8258547
|VIRIN:
|240225-A-CT699-1002
|Resolution:
|4194x6291
|Size:
|11.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Grice, identified by DVIDS
