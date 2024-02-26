U.S. Army Sgt. Mei-Ling Chang, a signal support systems specialist assigned to the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, poses for a portrait during Project Convergence-Capstone 4 in Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Grice)



PC-C4 is an U.S. Army hosted joint and multinational experiment that will inform the integration of modernization capabilities and formations at multiple echelons in the future operating environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 17:13 Photo ID: 8258547 VIRIN: 240225-A-CT699-1002 Resolution: 4194x6291 Size: 11.42 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.