    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait [Image 6 of 6]

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Hunter Grice 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mei-Ling Chang, a signal support systems specialist assigned to the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, poses for a portrait during Project Convergence-Capstone 4 in Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Grice)

    PC-C4 is an U.S. Army hosted joint and multinational experiment that will inform the integration of modernization capabilities and formations at multiple echelons in the future operating environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 17:13
    Photo ID: 8258547
    VIRIN: 240225-A-CT699-1002
    Resolution: 4194x6291
    Size: 11.42 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command
    project convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

