Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait [Image 5 of 6]

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Spc. Hunter Grice 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vivian Miranda, a battle systems operator assigned to the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, poses for a portrait during Project Convergence-Capstone 4 in Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Grice)

    PC-C4 is an U.S. Army hosted joint and multinational experiment that will inform the integration of modernization capabilities and formations at multiple echelons in the future operating environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 17:13
    Photo ID: 8258544
    VIRIN: 240125-A-CT699-1037
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 14.1 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait
    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait
    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait
    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait
    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait
    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT