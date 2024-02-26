Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait [Image 4 of 6]

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Spc. Hunter Grice 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Capt. John Kenny, an electronic warfare officer assigned to the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, poses for a portrait during Project Convergence-Capstone 4 in Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Grice)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8258540
    VIRIN: 240125-A-CT699-1007
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 13.27 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait
    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait
    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait
    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait
    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait
    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command
    project convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT