    Thunderbirds roar over Daytona 500 [Image 5 of 5]

    Thunderbirds roar over Daytona 500

    DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” flyover the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 19, 2024. This year marked the 66th annual Great American Race and the 14th consecutive year the Thunderbirds have flown over the Daytona 500. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

