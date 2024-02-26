The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” flyover the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 19, 2024. This year marked the 66th annual Great American Race and the 14th consecutive year the Thunderbirds have flown over the Daytona 500. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

Thunderbirds roar over Daytona 500, by SSgt Breanna Klemm