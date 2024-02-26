The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” flyover the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 19, 2024. This year marked the 66th annual Great American Race and the 14th consecutive year the Thunderbirds have flown over the Daytona 500. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 12:52 Photo ID: 8258036 VIRIN: 240219-F-XN197-2508 Resolution: 4724x3149 Size: 2.61 MB Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds roar over Daytona 500 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.