Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials [Image 5 of 12]

    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Twenty-four military service members gained an array of knowledge over four weeks and graduated from the Benavidez Leader Development Program (BLDP) Feb. 23 at the Thayer Award Room.

    This year, the 24 NCOs from the BLDP’s ninth cohort encompassed several different organizations including the USMA Staff, the Department of Military Instruction, the Brigade Tactical Department (BTD/U.S. Corps of Cadets), the West Point Band, and other organizations outside of the academy including the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.

    The BLDP is a four-week executive education and leader development program that was established in 2015 for noncommissioned officers serving as Tactical NCOs at USMA. The program is designed with two goals in mind, to prepare the NCOs to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets while also preparing them to excel as senior NCOs at all levels and all echelons of the military.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 09:42
    Photo ID: 8257566
    VIRIN: 240223-O-ZV784-7407
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials [Image 12 of 12], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials
    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials
    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials
    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials
    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials
    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials
    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials
    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials
    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials
    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials
    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials
    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Benavidez Leader Development Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT